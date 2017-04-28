There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 55: “Interview with Split Writer/Director Jamie Buckner”

[Explicit language]

Normally two movies titled enter, and only one will leave (with that title), but on a special TCBOO, Herman “OmegaPrime” Davis and Robert Rau talk with Jamie Buckner — writer and director of Split — about his film having the same title as the 2016 M. Night Shyamalan movie, as well as old arcade games, bowling hustlers, and the coolness of Keanu Reeves.

Recently Buckner did a Reddit AMA about his movie, and in the process came across our previous podcast episode in which we suggested changing the name of the movie to “Picking up the Spare.” Opposed to re-branding his film just because M. Night wanted to make a movie with the same title, Buckner graciously accepted our request to interview him and defend his title. Along the way, we got off topic a lot because Jamie is a great guy that loves to talk about the movie-making process. Plus, we have no attention span.

We never expected to talk with anyone of our subjects, but since that is a possibility, if you are a Hollywood big shot and want to defend your movie, email Robert Rau, and he will bend over backwards to set up an interview.

Follow The Family Dinner on Twitter @thefamilydinner, and subscribe to the group’s Facebook page.

Show credits:

Director/Producer: Robert Rau Executive Producer: Jeremy White



What Do You Think Of This Shtick?