Study: Creeping Into Intersection Leads to Faster Green Light

That impatient douchebag repeatedly lurching into the intersection while waiting for a red light to turn green may be on to something, according to a study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The report states traffic lights cycled back to green an average of 18% faster when at least one driver at the front of a queue of vehicles demonstrably edged forward past the stop line while faced with a red light, compared with when all such drivers patiently remained stationary until the light turned green.

Researchers were stunned by the findings of the study, which examined more than 1,500 intersections equipped with traffic lights in all 50 states for six months, NHTSA spokesman Gordon Trowbridge said.

Trowbridge said baffled researchers have yet to come up with a reasonably plausible explanation for why traffic lights are seemingly “intimidated by these anus cakes” into allowing them to proceed sooner.

“Without exception, everyone involved in the study was shocked to discover acting like a complete tool at a red light results in a faster green light,” Trowbridge recalled. “Emphatically surging forward in an apparent effort to make the light change quicker defies all known logic, but that is the counterintuitive conclusion of the study.”

Trowbridge said baffled researchers have yet to come up with a reasonably plausible explanation for why traffic lights are seemingly “intimidated by these anus cakes” into allowing them to proceed sooner.

“It truly is remarkable to find out all those assholes who do that seemingly stupid crap next to you in traffic aren’t doing anything stupid after all,” he added. “Nevertheless, just because it works, that still doesn’t mean they aren’t stupid. They’re just accidentally right.”

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?