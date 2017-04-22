YOUR VOICES: The Mayor Hired Official Who Lied on His Résumé. What Say You?

The man hired by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to be her new chief administrative officer does not hold a master’s degree in public administration as he claimed on his résumé, according to The Advocate. A spokeswoman with the Bernard M. Baruch College of the City University of New York said Troy Bell, who resigned Friday amid the resulting controversy, never completed the requisite coursework to receive the MPA. Additionally, news reports indicate Bell was fired from a pair of state government jobs in Florida, as well as from his most recent position as deputy city manager in Walla Walla, Washington.

What do you think about this?

“Next thing you know, we’ll find out he’s not really a wealthy Nigerian prince, either.”

Sarah Bihm, tattoo quality control inspector

“Are we even sure Walla Walla, Washington, is a real place? Sounds made-up to me.”

Carter Michaels, driving school truancy officer

“If the mayor getting catfished doesn’t bring back Catfish Town, nothing will.”

Normand Hardy, taste tester

