There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 54: “Season Of The Witch”

[Explicit language]

Two movies titled Season of the Witch enter, only one will leave (with that title) as Herman “OmegaPrime” Davis, Eric McCauley, and Robert Rau watch Nicolas Cage send a demon back to hell — and George Romero’s commentary on bored housewives — to determine which movie should be called Season of the Witch.

Everyone enjoys a good/bad Nicolas Cage movie, as long as it doesn’t border on dull. Unfortunately, his take on two crusaders forced to transport a woman from point A to B has a lot of nothing sandwiched between ten minutes of interesting scenes. The real issue is their package delivery says “witch,” when she’s really a demon possessing the woman. “Trojan witch” just makes more sense.

There were higher hopes for the second movie, a lesser-known George Romero vehicle that doesn’t feature zombies, but we were disappointed again in the tons of boring table talk and ten minutes of actual witchery. They do play the Donovan song with the same title several times as an excuse to remind you that there’s four months left of the movie.

Will either movie be able to keep its title, or be forced to bear whatever evil pun Eric suggests? Listen if you dare.

Do you have an idea or even want to join the “There Can Be Only One” gang at their next viewing party? Email Robert Rau with your movie suggestion, the days you’re free to watch, and how much beer you can bring.

Show credits:

Director/Producer: Robert Rau Executive Producer: Jeremy White



