Steve Bannon Vows to Reclaim “Rightful Place” as Shadow President

Following a demotion and seemingly dismissive comments by President Donald Trump, chief strategist Steve Bannon said he will once again assume his role as the nation’s true, unelected leader.

In a rare interview with The Washington Times, Bannon said he will soon be back to running the executive branch of the U.S. government as the country’s shadow president.

“Rest assured, I will reclaim my rightful place in the president’s head, where I will resume guiding his thought processes with my remarkable powers of suggestion,” Bannon stated. “The nation needs me there, and I will get back in before you and the president know it.”

Bannon maintained he and Trump have developed a “symbiotic relationship” in which the president cannot be mentally and emotionally apart from Bannon for very long without risking the loss of his hardcore supporters.

“Just like the country, the president needs me in his head so he can do my bidding and retain the resolute support of one in three Americans.”

“We need each other. The president — or ‘host,’ as I like to call him — is the exterior shell people see. I am the entity that makes him the man who got elected in November,” Bannon said. “Just like the country, the president needs me in his head so he can do my bidding and retain the resolute support of one in three Americans.”

When asked about his recent setbacks, Bannon downplayed the president’s decision to remove him from the National Security Council’s principals committee, as well as Trump’s comments to the New York Post, in which he said Bannon “was not involved in my campaign until very late,” adding, “I’m my own strategist.”

“It’s all part of my master plan to make those establishment cucks in the White House believe they have the upper hand, and that I’m on the outs with the president,” explained Bannon, who previously served as CEO of the alt-right Breitbart News. “I do my best work when people underestimate me and my abilities to persuade simple-minded people with an undeserved sense of superiority.”

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?