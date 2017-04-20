The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 224: “I Want a Basket of Fries With My Fight”

[Explicit language]

Recently injured comedian Nick Portier toughs it out and chats with Sunny Weathers and Jeremy White at El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant about their fight histories.

Jeremy veers the topic toward the Cleveland Facebook killer, and how a McDonald’s employee helped police catch up to him. This leads to a discussion about horrible fast-food experiences and more talk about fights, particularly at such restaurants.

Later, the guys discuss horny female teachers failing students for turning in ASSignments early, and Jeremy conducts a brief news quiz.

Theme music by Bob Prattini

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?