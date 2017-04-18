Cox to Launch “Cool” New Internet Flavors

ATLANTA – Hey, surfers: Get ready for “Very Digital Berry” and “Mango Mint Mega-Bite,” two radical new internet flavors available starting in June Cox Communications announced.

“This is the totally rad way to surf the internet,” said Cox president and CEO Patrick J. Esser. “Never before have high-speed internet subscribers had so many flavors to help stay cool during the summer.”

The newest offerings join a palate of flavors already available to Cox customers, including Bubble Baud Blitz and TCP/IPiña Colada.

Esser cautioned, however, that some customers may experience brief disruptions in service while the flavors are uploaded to mainframe servers.

