Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser Selling Cabildo, Historic Contents on eBay

An online seller identified as Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser has listed the historic Cabildo in New Orleans for sale on a popular e-commerce website.

Built under Spanish rule in 1795 next to St. Louis Cathedral in what is now Jackson Square, the Cabildo is available for purchase on eBay for the asking price of $75 million.

The National Historic Landmark served as the center of New Orleans government until 1853, when it became the home of the Louisiana State Supreme Court. In 1908, the Cabildo became home of the Louisiana State Museum, part of the state’s Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, which is overseen by the Lieutenant Governor’s Office.

The three-story Spanish colonial building is listed for sale by eBay user LouisianaElephantMan11059, which is Nungesser’s personal account, according to multiple staffers in his office. The Republican was born on January 10, 1959, and is known for towing a giant elephant to campaign events.

The Cabildo also houses numerous rare artifacts of America’s history, many of which Nungesser is selling individually on separate eBay listings.

“Now you can purchase the building where the Louisiana Purchase was signed in 1803,” the listing claims, adding, “Make every night a ‘Night at the Museum!'”

Among the items not being sold are Napoleon’s death mask, one of only four in existence. The artifact is reportedly being set aside for display in a vacant apartment in the nearby Lower Pontalba Building, which flanks Jackson Square and is also part of the museum. Staffers said the apartment is slated for renovation to serve as a “bitchin’ party pad” for Nungesser and his guests.

Other items not listed for sale have been set aside for the Washington, D.C., office of noted art aficionado Sen. John Kennedy.

