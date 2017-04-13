AG Jeff Landry Sues Gov. John Bel Edwards Over Access to Governorship

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a lawsuit against Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration, accusing Edwards of improperly blocking Landry from fulfilling the duties of the office of governor of the state of Louisiana.

According to the suit filed in 19th Judicial District Court this week, the Edwards administration has repeatedly refused to allow the Republican to reside in the Governor’s Mansion and serve as the state’s chief executive, which Landry’s office claims he is constitutionally authorized to do.

“The Louisiana Constitution clearly states that if an ‘accidental governor’ is elected, the duties of the Office of Governor are to be fulfilled by the brilliant and handsome state Attorney General,” the lawsuit asserts. “As the only Democratic governor in the South, who was elected solely because he was running against former Sen. David Vitter, the Governor clearly meets and exceeds that standard, and is therefore constitutionally obligated to cede his authority to the undeniably brilliant and handsome Attorney General.”

Edwards, who beat Vitter with 56% of the vote in a 2015 runoff election with no irregularities or technicalities, has steadfastly refused to let Landry serve as governor, despite Landry previously filing multiple lawsuits against — and lobbing nearly constant criticism toward — Edwards’ administration.

In a terse statement on his decision to file the lawsuit over access to the governorship, Landry accused Edwards of being an “emperor” who is “a vindictive, not-at-all brilliant and handsome, Washington-style politician more concerned with scoring political points than yielding to the constitutional powers invested in the Attorney General.”

"By playing petty partisan politics and refusing to step aside to let me fulfill the remainder of his term, the Governor is destroying the state constitution and the supreme powers it grants unto me," Landry said.

In a statement responding to the suit, Edwards called it “nothing more than a Tijuana donkey show,” adding that Landry would be better served ensuring none of his staff are stashing a kilo of cocaine under his office.

