Tiger Truck Stop to Open Second Location at Baton Rouge Zoo

Continuing its tradition of supplying road travelers with affordable gas, supplies, and live exotic entertainment, Grosse Tete’s Tiger Truck Stop is set to open a second location in the parking lot of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo.

Representatives of the truck stop known for its controversial live Bengal mascot Tony said they reached a deal with BREC allowing them to open a full-service truck stop directly in front of the zoo. Patrons of the upcoming location in Baker who purchase at least five gallons of gas or $5 worth of other goods and services will receive free admission into the nearby zoo, where they can check out the dozens of animals currently on display.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that people enjoy looking at animals after being in a car for long periods of time,” Tiger Truck Stop owner Michael Sandlin said. “The problem is, any expansion would be met with people concerned with the health and well-being of our four-legged attractions. By opening a location next to an accredited animal sanctuary, we can concentrate on getting people back on the road, topped off with quality fuel and selfies with the creatures.”

BREC officials also seem excited about the new petroleum partnership.

“By opening a location next to an accredited animal sanctuary, we can concentrate on getting people back on the road, topped off with quality fuel and selfies with the creatures.”

“We’ve tried everything to get people interested in coming to the zoo: birthday parties, sleepovers, fancy cheese on the nachos, but Tiger Truck Stop gives us the edge to be relevant again,” BREC spokesman Alan Grint said. “We expect this new venture to get tons of people into the park, and maybe help us get a few more animals for zoo-goers. Hell, we might even get a lion.”

Sandlin maintained the proposed expansion won’t negatively affect his original location.

“There is literally nothing around that gas station for miles; why the hell would we close?” he explained. [contentad widget=”310958″]

Various animal rights groups are applying nearly continuous pressure on Sandlin to relocate his business’ star attraction. When asked if he would move Tony the Tiger from his current habitat in Iberville Parish to the Baton Rouge Zoo, Sandlin was defiant.

“No way; that tiger is staying put,” Sandlin insisted. “But if the zoo people are OK with it, he sure could use a couple of friends.”

Meanwhile, Sandlin’s competitors are not taking the news lightly, with some forging new relationships with other businesses looking to expand their fan base.

The Texas-based mega-convenience-store chain Buc-ee’s is slated to open its first Louisiana location throughout several sections of Cortana Mall. Also, officials with Louisiana gasoline staple RaceTrac say the company soon will break ground on its newest location behind the Goodwood Library.

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?