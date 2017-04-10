Roger Stone: Trump’s Poll Numbers Poisoned With Polonium

A longtime friend and adviser to Donald Trump claims the president’s approval ratings are ailing as a result of being poisoned with a radioactive element best known for its use in political assassinations carried out by Russian agents.

Veteran political operative and self-proclaimed “dirty trickster” Roger Stone said Trump’s weak poll numbers, which have been going downhill for weeks, are showing clear signs of polonium poisoning, and he believes he knows who’s responsible.

“This is obviously the handiwork of the radical left who are determined to seditiously undermine the Trump administration and its efforts to make America great again,” Stone told InfoWars host Alex Jones. “There’s no level to which they won’t stoop to damage this president and his legacy.”

“This is obviously the handiwork of the radical left who are determined to seditiously undermine the Trump administration and its efforts to make America great again.”

Stone failed to explain how Trump’s opponents managed to deliver the rare and extremely toxic element (it must be ingested, inhaled, or absorbed to prove harmful), but he did offer a motive for using the same substance implicated in the 2006 murder of former KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko, who died weeks after drinking poisoned tea in London at a meeting with two other former Russian agents.

“They’re trying to kill President Trump’s approval ratings and make it look like Russia is responsible, all to push this bogus Russian narrative that they just won’t let go of,” Stone explained.

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?