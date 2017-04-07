Attorney General Jeff Landry Vows to Combat Opioid Abuse With “Superior Constitutional Authority”

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced his office plans to use the powers invested in him by the state’s four-decade-old constitution to eliminate the state’s growing crisis of opioid drug abuse.

“You can’t spell ‘heroin’ without ‘hero,’ and that’s what I am, because I’m going to end the opioid epidemic with my superior constitutional authority. Just you watch,” the first-term Republican told reporters at a press conference yesterday.

In addition to explaining his new constitutionally based initiative to rid the state of opioid abuse, misuse, and overdose, Landry also used the opportunity to attack his chief political rival, Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“Too many people are addicted to opioids, just like the governor and his Democratic cronies are addicted to raising job-killing taxes and spending the people’s hard-earned money on feel-good entitlement programs.”

“I’m going to rein in opioid abuse just like I’ve been reining in the governor and his out-of-control liberal policies that are ruining this great state,” Landry said. “Too many people are addicted to opioids, just like the governor and his Democratic cronies are addicted to raising job-killing taxes and spending the people’s hard-earned money on feel-good entitlement programs.”

Landry, who was a St. Martin Parish sheriff’s deputy in 1993 when police found $10,000 of cocaine under his residence, added he “knows all about” drugs and the law, and maintained he knows how to use the latter to eradicate abuse of the former.

“I’m the perfect person to solve this epidemic, which is killing too many people of our great state, which the governor is killing,” Landry stated. “Some might say I know all about needles and injecting toxins, because I’m always needling the governor and injecting myself into his business to poison his reckless agenda.”

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?