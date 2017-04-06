The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 222: “The Night Prince Jeramaine Jingles”

[Explicit language]

What was supposed to be an original trio show with Sunny Weathers, Jeremy White, and Dorque host Knick Moore turned into an awesome foursome when our very hilarious old pal Jeramaine Jingles walked through the door of El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant just before we began recording.

The guys discuss the controversy surrounding embattled East Baton Rouge Council on Aging Executive Director Tasha Clark-Amar for the first third of the show, during which time Sunny manages to be both a detractor and a supporter of her. Then, they reminisce about “Fat Sunny,” and Sunny tells Jeramaine about the unintentionally ironic hillbilly tattoo he saw on his latest cruise.

The topic eventually turns toward the recently aborted Pepsi ad starring Kendall Jenner, which leads to Sunny, Knick, and Jeramaine comparing encounters during police stops.

Theme music by Bob Prattini

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?