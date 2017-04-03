South Louisiana Man Arrested on Charge of Manufacturing N-bombs

A Livingston Parish man is in custody after police received a tip he was producing extremely volatile N-bombs in and around his home, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers with the SWAT team arrested 42-year-old Frank Montgomery at his Holden residence on Tuesday after finding at least a dozen N-bombs throughout his rural 3-acre homestead, State Police spokesman Lt. J.B. Slaton said. Montgomery’s 14-year-old son was reportedly inside the home while he was manufacturing the N-bombs.

Slaton said authorities were tipped off over the weekend when a nearby resident reported hearing the sound of N-bombs being detonated on the property.

“Montgomery was arrested without incident by members of the Louisiana State Police Special Weapons and Tactics team,” Slaton told reporters gathered Wednesday at State Police Headquarters for a press conference. “Montgomery was charged with 12 counts of manufacturing a bomb and one count of reckless endangerment.”

While Montgomery reportedly refused to give troopers a reason for allegedly manufacturing and detonating the N-bombs, Slaton said authorities do not believe he is associated with any radical group posing a threat to homeland security.

Nevertheless, Slaton emphasized the peril posed by such incendiary instruments.

“After the H-bomb and A-bomb, the N-bomb is the most potentially destructive letter-based explosive device known to man. They are tens of thousands of times more powerful than F-bombs,” Slaton explained. “Just a couple of strategically placed N-bombs could lead to an entire city being burned to the ground.”

