The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 221: "Patrick Mulhearn's War on Apathy"

Editorial Staff March 30, 2017

[Explicit language]

After a week off, Sunny Weathers and Jeremy White are back at El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, where they’re joined by Celtic Studios Executive Director — and the face of the Louisiana film industry — Patrick Mulhearn.

In the Natchez native’s sophomore appearance on the show, the panel discusses disgraced former state Sen. Troy Brown and Patrick’s decision not to run for Brown’s vacated seat. Later, the guys also talk about the pros and cons of living in Louisiana, particularly in the Metro Baton Rouge Area.

Patrick gives an update on the state’s film business, and Jeremy explains why the Bechdel test is the BMI of film metrics. The show wraps up after Patrick does his fantastic owl impression.

 

