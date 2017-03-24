There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 50: “Asian Connection”

[Explicit language]

Two movies titled Asian Connection enter, only one will leave (with that title) as Herman “OmegaPrime” Davis and Robert Rau watch Steven Seagal sit around a lot — and Danny Lee get a bunch of cops killed — to determine which movie should be called Asian Connection.

We really want to like Steven Seagal again, but he just hasn’t hit the same greatness he had with Under Siege and Under Siege 2. Nowadays, he exhibits Marlon Brando levels of insecurity while other people do all the acting. Here, two guys rob his banks, and after about 80 minutes, Seagal gets out of his chair to beat them up. By the midway point, everybody is throwing around the word “connection” enough to justify the title, but most of the time, it felt tacky and pointless.

The second is a mid-90s Hong Kong action movie starring Danny Lee (The Killer) as a cop trying to avenge the death of an undercover cop, as well as take a bunch of money and drugs from the bad guys. The movie was fun, and certainly more restrained than what American audiences are used to coming out of China, but it did lack in constant “connection” talk like the first movie.

Will a movie featuring a husk of a human be allowed to keep its title over a competent, enjoyable movie? Listen if you dare.

Do you have an idea or even want to join the “There Can Be Only One” gang at their next viewing party? Email Robert Rau with your movie suggestion, the days you’re free to watch, and how much beer you can bring.

Follow The Family Dinner on Twitter @thefamilydinner, and subscribe to the group’s Facebook page.

Show credits:

Director/Producer: Robert Rau



Executive Producer: Jeremy White

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?