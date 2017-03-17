There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 49: “Point Blank”

[Explicit language]

Two movies titled Point Blank enter, only one will leave (with that title) as Herman “OmegaPrime” Davis and Robert Rau watch Lee Marvin get called “Walker” a lot — and a French action picture unfortunately titled after a Lee Marvin film — to determine which movie should be called Point Blank.

First up is one of those “1001 Movies to Watch Before You Die” that you’ve probably seen because the source material has been turned into three different movies (Point Blank, Payback, and Parker). This version of a guy out for revenge and some money stars Lee Marvin as Walker. (Trust me, you’ll remember that name.) This is certainly more stylishly done than other adaptations, but the movie really wants the focus on the lead character, not any close range attacks.

The second is another Edgar Wright recommendation about a nurse and husband who is forced into helping out criminals. Fast-paced, thrilling action and a scant 80-minute run time are all good reasons to see this movie, if you need something other than the advice of a great director. Incidentally, it also lacks the close-range shooting. Instead, it features just a bunch of gun pointing.

But which inappropriately titled movie will be allowed to keep its title? Listen if you dare.

Do you have an idea or even want to join the “There Can Be Only One” gang at their next viewing party? Email Robert Rau with your movie suggestion, the days you’re free to watch, and how much beer you can bring.

Follow The Family Dinner on Twitter @thefamilydinner, and subscribe to the group’s Facebook page.

Show credits:

Director/Producer: Robert Rau



Executive Producer: Jeremy White

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?