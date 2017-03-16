El Rio 728×90 map background
The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 220: “Sunny Reunites With a Deer Old Friend”

Editorial Staff

[Explicit language]

In a rare duo, Sunny Weathers gets extra show time with Jeremy White at El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant to make up for his absence last week. Sunny shares highlights from his weeklong cruise, including spotting unintentionally ironic hillbilly tattoos and getting reacquainted with his old stand-up comedy partner Jägermeister.

Later, the guys chat about the inevitable temptations Jeremy has denied during his Whole30 regimen, as well as Bishop Robert Muench giving Catholics permission to give in to temptation on a Lenten Friday.

The show wraps up after a brief discussion about yoga pants getting into seafood … and vice versa.

 

