There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 48: “Born To Fight”

[Explicit language]

Two movies titled Born To Fight enter, only one will leave (with that title) as Herman “OmegaPrime” Davis, Mike “Regular Name” Honore, Knick Moore, and Robert Rau watch a run-of-the-mill, racist boxing movie from 1936 — and a Thai Olympic Village slaughter an army with wicker balls — to determine which movie should be called Born To Fight.

Edgar Wright is a great director, and just like anyone who loves this craft, he enjoys finding movies no one has heard of. One of these is the 2007 Thai action extravaganza brought to you by the same team that made Ong Bak and The Protector.

Before we saw that movie, though, we watched a standard boxing story from 1936 about a guy who thought he killed a gangster, so he trains a hobo to become a fighter. This movie is only 67 minutes long and is super racist, so it has some pluses and minuses. Nevertheless, considering the extensive training involved, it does misrepresent any skills that are with either fighter from birth.

This movie is only 67 minutes long and is super racist, so it has some pluses and minuses.

As bad as the first movie was, the second movie totally made it worthwhile. After their leader gets arrested for several dozen felonies, an army kidnaps an entire town to get him back. Turns out, they accidentally kidnapped a town filled with amateur fighters and Olympic competitors, and they get systematically destroyed. This movie was great and should be viewed immediately, the 1936 film should not be viewed by anyone.

But will an unwatchable movie trapped in the past still be able to keep its title over a vastly superior action smorgasbord? Listen if you dare.

Do you have an idea or even want to join the “There Can Be Only One” gang at their next viewing party? Email Robert Rau with your movie suggestion, the days you’re free to watch, and how much beer you can bring.

Follow The Family Dinner on Twitter @thefamilydinner, and subscribe to the group’s Facebook page.

Show credits:

Director/Producer: Robert Rau



Executive Producer: Jeremy White

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?