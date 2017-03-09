The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 219: “A Dialogue on the Futility of Dialogue”

[Explicit language]

Comedians Mike Honore and Evan Rabalais join Jeremy White at El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant for a Sunny Weathers-free show.

After the guys recap their Mardi Gras activities and question why Run the Jewels doesn’t have a following commensurate with the rap duo’s awesomeness, Jeremy throws cold water on the show by bringing up an ongoing debate over the usefulness of community dialogue in Baton Rouge.

Theme music by Bob Prattini

