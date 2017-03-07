60 Seconds With a Crawfish Porn Star

Name:

Rod Shellington

Occupation:

Crawfish porn star

Film credits:

I’ve been featured in over 50 mudbug porn videos, including Hot Tails 6, Debbie Does Breaux Bridge, and WBRZ’s slow-motion crawfish porn GIF.

WBRZ’s Crawfish Price Index tracks price changes for crawfish in our area. Average price per pound this week: $4.58 https://t.co/rp83USzF1L pic.twitter.com/VXBA5QESnk — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) March 3, 2017

Why did you get into adult crawfish films?

I like having my ass eaten.

Do you ever need to take male enhancement products to perform on demand?

No. I’m always hard.

What’s the most enjoyable part of your job?

All the chicks I work with really know how to twerk that ass. I love that shit.

What’s the biggest drawback?

It’s a toss-up between all the lame “suck heads/pinch tails” jokes I hear all the time and having to do so many orgy scenes. Those aren’t always fun.

What’s the biggest misconception people have about your industry?

When people hear “mudbug porn,” they think all we do is anal.



What Do You Think Of This Shtick?