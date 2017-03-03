There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 47: “(The) Pirates”

[Explicit language]

Two movies titled (The) Pirates enter, only one will leave (with that title) as Herman “OmegaPrime” Davis and Robert Rau watch Roman Polanski attempt to make a comedy — and a Korean production succeed at making a comedy — to determine which movie should be called (The) Pirates.

Roman Polanski certainly has some beloved movies, but back in 1986 he was having a bit of a time finding work for some reason. So he partnered with Cannon Film Distributing and Walter Matthau to make a $30 million pirate movie that only made a million bucks in theaters. While the title does succeed in telling you the movie is about pirates, the movie treated the story like one of many adventures had by Captain Red and Frog (his loyal servant). Considering the focus was on them, the title could have been more specific.

Not so for the cast of the 2014 Korean movie about multiple gangs of pirates all trying to get a royal stamp out of the belly of a whale. Because of its lack of English language and actors, The Pirates was largely ignored in the states, but — thanks to Netflix — can be enjoyed, if you can handle reading. The movie is silly, filled with cheaper CGI, but tons of fun and wonderful aesthetic.

But will the Korean film prevail by being more aptly titled and more entertaining? Listen if you dare.

Show credits:

Director/Producer: Robert Rau



Executive Producer: Jeremy White

