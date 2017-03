[Explicit language]

Knick is joined this week by The Red Shtick Podcast’s Sunny Weathers, and the two of them spend the entire show talking about their favorite past time: food. There is also a brief sidebar about why you should never roll down your window to yell at a total stranger. And then, more food talk.

