The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 218: “Sunny’s a Generous Lover”

[Explicit language]

Just 24 hours after riding in the 2017 Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade, Adam Wilson, Sunny Weathers, and Jeremy White record a special episode at El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, where they recap the previous day’s festivities, including Sunny’s performance of cunnilingus on Jeremy’s pink coin purse and Adam’s impromptu performance on drums with a local band.

Also, Sunny refuses to accept Adam’s scientific explanation of why some men enjoy being cuckolded. Later, they talk a lot more about music.

Theme music by Bob Prattini

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?