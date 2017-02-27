GCF: Athlete in You 728×90
El Rio 728×90 map background

The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 218: “Sunny’s a Generous Lover”

Editorial Staff 1 day ago The Red Shtick Podcast

[Explicit language]

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS | More

 

Just 24 hours after riding in the 2017 Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade, Adam Wilson, Sunny Weathers, and Jeremy White record a special episode at El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, where they recap the previous day’s festivities, including Sunny’s performance of cunnilingus on Jeremy’s pink coin purse and Adam’s impromptu performance on drums with a local band.

Also, Sunny refuses to accept Adam’s scientific explanation of why some men enjoy being cuckolded. Later, they talk a lot more about music.

 

Theme music by Bob Prattini

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?

Tags

About Editorial Staff

Editorial Staff
A random collection of overqualified, underachieving smartasses.

Check Also

The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 214: “Cash Me at Rub-N-Tug. How Bow Dah?”

Knick Moore, Sunny Weathers, and Jeremy White discuss "massage parlors," investigations of them, and possible "jokes" at the Spanish Town Parade.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017 The Red Shtick, All Rights Reserved