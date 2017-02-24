There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 46: “Hero”

[Explicit language]

Two movies titled Hero enter, only one will leave (with that title) as Herman “OmegaPrime” Davis, Mike “Regular Name” Honore, Nick Gariano, and Robert Rau watch a Jet Li classic — and a Shaw Brothers movie that certainly should be a classic — to determine which movie should be called Hero.

To celebrate the 3rd place finish of The Great Wall, we decided to first review a previous Zhang Yimou movie (he’s the guy that directed both films), a “Quentin Tarantino Presents” film from 2002 about a guy who has second thoughts about killing an Emperor. Sporting a lush color palate and a very patriotic story line, the shine of Hero has waned as the movie has aged, but it certainly is a good representation of its title.

Not so for a 1997 Shaw Brothers movie that was re-released in 2015 to thoroughly confuse Netflix Instant watchers. This second movie is a action comedy bonanza that just doesn’t know when to stop starring Takeshi Kaneshiro and Biao Yuen as best friends looking to conquer the streets of Shanghai. The most notable feature is the assured statement at the end of the movie saying “No animals were hurt or dead during the making of this film,” because a fake horse really looked like it got wrecked. The only issue with the movie is none of the people did anything particularly heroic, they just wanted to be gangsters.

So will a much better movie stand a chance of dethroning Jet Li? Listen if you dare.

Show credits:

Director/Producer: Robert Rau



Executive Producer: Jeremy White

