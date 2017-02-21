Zaxby’s to Open Three New Baton Rouge Locations That Will Close Six Months Later

Employing an aggressive franchising strategy not seen since Arby’s, the national fast-food chain Zaxby’s plans to open three more locations in the Greater Baton Rouge area in the coming year, all of which will be closed within six months.

“Here at Zaxby’s, we want to be known as your family’s provider of hot and delicious chicken,” said Zaxby’s CEO Zach McLeroy, “which will not happen in Baton Rouge since there are dozens of better options.”

Originating in Athens, GA, in 1990, Zaxby’s has found it difficult to break into a market already saturated by better, more reliable chicken providers.

“Make no mistake, we are going to give it 100 percent,” said McLeroy, “only to give up months later after realizing what a stupid idea this was.”

“We are so excited to lose out to eateries that are clearly more qualified and capable than us.”

When asked for comment, Raising Cane’s CEO Todd Graves said, “We hope that nothing but success comes from these new Zaxby’s locations, and wish all the establishments the best of luck the half-year they will be open. Also, here’s hoping the Chinese buffet or Cash for Gold business that buys your building later this year doesn’t experience the same misfortune.”

Zaxby’s also has landed key sponsorships, including being named the official restaurant of the LSU men’s basketball program.

“The LSU basketball team and head coach Johnny Jones are the perfect match for Zaxby’s ability to consistently disappoint its fan base,” McLeroy insisted. “Here’s hoping that our bland, mediocre product soars as high as this stoic program.”

Plans are already in place to start moving the forgettable restaurant chain further west into Texas so it can experience defeat in various cities inhabited by diners loyal to Whataburger and In-N-Out.

“We are used to defeat,” explained McLeroy, “but we are so excited to lose out to eateries that are clearly more qualified and capable than us.”

McLeroy stated that he hopes to realize his dream of a combination Zaxby’s/Del Taco restaurant by 2018.

“We aim to be the one-stop location for people to remember why no one eats here, a view shared with the good people at Del Taco,” McLeroy said. “I can die a happy man knowing we’ve built one place America can go to and say, ‘Oh, it’s still not that good.'”

