There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 45: “Showdown”

Two movies titled Showdown enter, only one will leave (with that title) as Herman “OmegaPrime” Davis, Knick Moore, and Robert Rau watch Billy Blanks’ loving tribute to The Karate Kid — and Rock Hudson’s loving tribute to Dean Martin — to determine which movie should be called Showdown.

Knick Moore from Dorque Podcast joins us this episode to cover the first in probably a ton of Billy Blanks movies, since Herman is a big fan. This movie features Blanks as a cop so ashamed of killing a guy, he demotes himself to a high school janitor. But this high school is a front for an underground fighting league, leading Blanks to teach a kid from Kansas how to fight so that kid can hook up with Ben Stiller’s wife. While there are plenty of final confrontations and title matches, it’s tough to call any of these actual showdowns.

The second movie stars Rock Hudson as a lawman forced to hunt down and capture his old pal (and probably a lot more) Dean Martin. There’s plenty of great tracker talk for the first hour, mixed in with some flashbacks of the two main characters clearly happy to be in each other’s company. What should have ended in a battle of these two guys gets mucked up when other people want a piece of Dean Martin, which is fine unless you were building your movie to end with an exciting climax.

Will either prevail to keep their title, or will their lack of payoff force both of them to be known as something else for eternity? Listen if you dare.

Also, Robert is clearly losing his voice during the show, hopefully making the podcast easier to listen to.

