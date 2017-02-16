El Rio 728×90 map background
The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 217: “He Goes Hard in the Taint”

Editorial Staff 5 hours ago The Red Shtick Podcast

[Explicit language]

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS | More

 

Media veteran Brian Haldane catches up with Jeremy White and Sunny Weathers at El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, where they get caught up on several termination-related stories and former LSU basketball great Vernel “Asante Stone” Singleton’s adult entertainment career.

After discussing the terminations of a Webster Parish tourism official turned professional porn star, an ESPN commentator, and Kim Jong Un’s half-brother — as well as the pending termination of state Sen. Troy Brown — the guys talk about Spencer Calahan’s new law office building/heliport and his upcoming arms race with attorney Gordon McKernan.

 

Theme music by Bob Prattini

