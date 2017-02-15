President Trump Seeks Sixth Deferment From Serving Country

Decades after receiving five deferments from military service during the Vietnam War, President Donald Trump is looking for a way to avoid serving his country once again, according to multiple White House sources.

At least three senior Trump administration officials say the president is actively looking for a way out of fulfilling his oath of office, specifically the portion that mentions preserving, protecting, and defending the Constitution of the United States.

“The president doesn’t wish to serve the country that allegedly made him a billionaire and the most powerful man on the planet,” said one high-level staffer who spoke on condition of anonymity. “He hasn’t shown the least amount of interest in what the Constitution says he can and cannot do. He seems to have the attitude that if he wants to do it, he’ll do it, the Constitution be damned.”

Another official claimed Trump is shirking his responsibilities by letting his closest advisers, Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, make nearly all of the decisions coming out of the Oval Office.

In the mid-to-late 1960s, Trump received four college deferments before receiving what his campaign called a “medical deferment for bone spurs on both heels of his feet” while he attended the Wharton School of Finance and Commerce.

Years later, Trump is once again attempting to dodge his duty to serve his nation, the unnamed officials insist. The only difference, they claim, is this time the president’s wealthy, influential father, Fred Trump, is not around to facilitate securing a deferment.

To his credit, Trump apparently is honoring at least one portion of the oath he took on Inauguration Day, according to a third anonymous White House official.

“He swore to ‘execute the office of president of the United States,’ and he certainly seems to be executing it, in the same way one would execute a convicted killer.”

