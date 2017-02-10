There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 44: “Wild Bill”

[Explicit language]

Two movies titled Wild Bill enter, only one will leave (with that title) as Herman “OmegaPrime” Davis, Morgan “Is Always” Wright, Caroline Gros, and Robert Rau watch Jeff Bridges shoot everybody — and Andy Serkis actually show his face — to determine which movie should be called Wild Bill.

First on the docket is the third Walter Hill movie watched for this podcast (the other two being Crossroads and Tresspass), and probably not his best. But Hill was able to get Jeff Bridges to play his typical moody westerner self, as well as John Hurt, Keith Carradine, Christina Applegate, and countless others to tell the tale of Wild Bill Hickok. The main problem is it feels like there’s a good movie in there, but the editor felt like it needed to be a brisk 90 minutes. Still, naming the movie after the star is appropriate and will make it tough to rename.

The second movie stars a ton of British talent and focuses on a main character who was once Wild Bill, but eight years of prison can really knock the wild out of you. This Bill is trying to get back in his kids life, with varying degrees of success. It also features the talents of Andy Serkis, for about two minutes. This was a really good movie, but unfortunately lacked any wild characteristics promised in the title.

Which movie will be allowed to keep their wild ways? Listen if you dare.

Do you have an idea or even want to join the “There Can Be Only One” gang at their next viewing party? Email Robert Rau with your movie suggestion, the days you’re free to watch, and how much beer you can bring.

Follow The Family Dinner on Twitter @thefamilydinner, and subscribe to the group’s Facebook page.

Show credits:

Director/Producer: Robert Rau



Executive Producer: Jeremy White

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?