The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 216: “Allegating at Sammy’s”

Comedian Robert Rau pinch hits for Sunny Weathers, and Herman “Omega Prime” Davis makes his official debut on the show as the two hosts of “There Can Be Only One: The Podcast” join Jeremy White at El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant.
Shockingly, the guy with three kids who calls himself “Omega Prime” is much more confident in his abilities as a lover than the two childless guys without nicknames. And nearly as surprising, the two guys who host a podcast about (mostly bad) movies talk about mostly bad movies.
Later, the panel discusses a state district judge being banned from his usual hangout for allegedly dropping N-bombs, and Herman gives us a little insight into what it’s like to drive a cab in Baton Rouge.
