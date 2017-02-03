There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 43: “Standoff”

[Explicit language]

Two movies titled Standoff enter, only one will leave (with that title) as Herman “OmegaPrime” Davis, Mike Honore, David Vitrano, and Robert Rau watch two movies — in which they had to settle for Brendan Fraser and Thomas Jane when Aaron Eckhart wasn’t available — to determine which gets to be called Standoff.

Thanks to Michael Hatfield and a going-out-of-business FYE, both of these movies were donated to the podcast in glorious Blu-Ray and DVD formats. First up is a film filled with Irish actors and Brendan Fraser, who isn’t Irish and certainly looked out of place. He was in Ireland helping out a cousin and evading the mob when he gets stuck in a hostage situation with a guy that might be his kid, as well as a dozen other plot twists. The main problem is hostage situations can be standoffs, as long as there isn’t ample opportunity to end it (and there was).

The second movie with Thomas Jane and Laurence Fishburne involved an actual standoff, as well as a nosy girl who took a picture of Fishburne after he killed a bunch of people. Fishburne would prefer not going to jail, and Thomas Jane would prefer he didn’t kill anyone else, and there’s your movie. This second movie was surprisingly entertaining and followed through with its title, but will that be enough for it keep being called Standoff? Probably, but listen if you want to hear Mike and David be funny.

Do you have an idea or even want to join the “There Can Be Only One” gang at their next viewing party? Email Robert Rau with your movie suggestion, the days you’re free to watch, and how much beer you can bring.

