Kellyanne Conway: “The Press Refuses to Cover That Thing I Just Made Up”

The counselor to the president of the United States excoriated the media for not reporting on something she had concocted in her mind only moments earlier.

Kellyanne Conway, who served as President Donald Trump’s campaign manager and is now one of his most vocal mouthpieces, told MSNBC’s Chris Matthews that she and the president are outraged that the American press failed to give sufficient coverage to an occurrence that happened exclusively in the realm of her imagination.

“The media should be ashamed of itself, Chris,” Conway told Matthews during an interview on his show Hardball. “The press refuses to cover that thing I just made up in my head.”

“This is not the kind of coverage I imagined getting when I imagined that incident.”

Conway continued to lambaste major media outlets for their silence regarding an important, fanciful event that occurred at a time and place determined by her seemingly boundless creativity.

The former political consultant insists she will continue to call out the American media and demand they give sufficiently prominent coverage to figments she believes impact everyday Americans who are vulnerable enough to believe those figments.

