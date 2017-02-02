The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 215: “Pedophiles Can Own Dogs, Too”

[Explicit language]

Comedian and alleged abomination Nick Portier returns to El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant to help make Sunny Weathers feel old and Jeremy White feel ancient.

Jeremy wonders if Nick is the Renée Richards of comedy, the guys make Super Bowl predictions, and Sunny speculates about NFL conspiracy theories. Later, they debate the quality of anti-presidential memes, gender-specific restrooms, and whether a guy in Ascension Parish who asked kids if they had seen his dog was really looking for his missing dog.

Theme music by Bob Prattini

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?