“Not All Trump Supporters Are Bigots” Claims Woman Who Says All Muslims Are Terrorists

Just because someone voted for President Donald Trump, it does not mean that person is hateful and close-minded, insists a woman who claims every Muslim is hell-bent on killing the rest of humanity.

Rosie Parker, who regularly conflates everyday, peaceful Muslims with radical Islamists, says she gets extremely upset when people accuse her of being racist, homophobic, and xenophobic just because she supported, and continues to support, the 45th president.

“It really ticks me off when I hear that all Trump supporters are this or that. We’re not all one thing. We’re millions of individuals from all walks of life, each with varied sets of hopes and values, who happen to believe in Donald Trump’s ability to lead America,” said Parker, an avowed believer that all 1.3 billion followers of Islam are bloodthirsty terrorists.

“Are there racists, like David Duke, who support the president? Yes, but that doesn’t mean we all share David Duke’s crazy beliefs,” explained the woman who once said “If you believe in Allah, you believe I’m an infidel who needs to die.”

The 47-year-old accountant known for her Islamophobic screeds expressed dismay at the presumptiveness of some Trump opponents and their ability to equate the entirety of his support base with the worst elements therein.

“Why would you dismissively categorize millions of people and label them with a pejorative just because they don’t completely agree with your politics?” asked Parker, who is known for repeatedly calling fellow Republicans who don’t ascribe to her brand of ultra-conservative ideology “RINOs” (Republicans in Name Only).

