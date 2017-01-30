ESPN: Islamic State Secures Top Recruiting Class

Upstart Islamic State has managed to secure this year’s most talented recruiting class, thanks in large part to President Donald Trump, according to ESPN.

In giving the No. 1 nod to this year’s group of recruits signed by the relatively young program in the Middle East Conference, the Worldwide Leader cited Trump’s recent travel ban for immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries as the primary reason for Islamic State having the edge over traditional powerhouses like Alabama and Ohio State.

“President Trump’s Muslim ban all but assured that a record number of 5-star recruits would commit to Islamic State,” ESPN recruiting expert Tom Luginbill said. “There were a lot of kids on the fence, but as soon as he signed that executive order, they couldn’t sign with Islamic State fast enough.”

One such highly sought signee is 18-year-old Raqim Ismail, whose prodigious mechanical abilities are coveted by coaches at Islamic State.

“There were a lot of kids on the fence, but as soon as he signed that executive order, they couldn’t sign with Islamic State fast enough.”

Ismail’s parents, who immigrated to the United States from Jordan in 1995, were hoping their son would choose a good school where he could become an engineer, but they were visibly disappointed when the high school senior announced his decision Monday.

Before a small gathering of friends, family, and reporters in the gymnasium of Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas, Ismail sat at a table displaying a handful of hats representing various schools he had been considering. After feigning to reach for a couple of the hats in front of him, Ismail shocked everyone by reaching into a bag under the table and pulling out a turban.

“I have decided to take my IED-building talents to the Islamic State,” Ismail said as he donned the turban.

Luginbill and other on-air personalities at ESPN have already dubbed him “the Rocket-propelled Grenade Ismail.”

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?