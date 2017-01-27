There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 42: “Split”

[Explicit language]

Two movies titled Split enter, only one will leave (with that title) as Herman “OmegaPrime” Davis and Robert Rau watch a pretty good M. Night movie — and a pretty bad bowling movie — to determine which one should be called Split.

M. Night Shyamalan has had to work hard to get people to trust him again, but a $40 million opening weekend on a $5 million movie definitely gets some of that trust back. Plus, it doesn’t hurt to have a fantastic performance by James McAvoy highlight a solid January release. As far as the title is concerned, Herman and Rob will find it hard to believe the second movie can convey its title as well as M. Night’s does, even if it is a bowling movie.

Turns out the title is the least of the problems of the “girl having a crisis about turning 30 so she wants to marry a bowler” romantic comedy. Herman completely abandoned the film with 20 minutes to go, mainly for being incomprehensible and erratic. It doesn’t help that there were plenty of bowling terms that better described her situation, especially since she didn’t just break up with anyone.

Will this horrible film keep its title, or will M. Night’s appropriately named movie remain Split? Listen if you dare.

Show credits:

Director/Producer: Robert Rau



Executive Producer: Jeremy White

