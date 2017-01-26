El Rio 728×90 map background
The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 214: “Cash Me at Rub-N-Tug. How Bow Dah?”

Editorial Staff 7 hours ago The Red Shtick Podcast

The original trio of Jeremy White, Sunny Weathers, and Dorque’s Knick Moore convenes at El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant to discuss the persistent operation of certain “massage parlors,” and the even more persistent and thorough police investigations of these “massage parlors.”

Later, the guys share their thoughts about the upcoming Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade and the prospect of certain “jokes” therein.

 

 

Theme music by Bob Prattini

