President Donald Trump claims he has already fulfilled one of the biggest promises he made during his presidential campaign: to revive manufacturing in the U.S.

During an appearance at the Heritage Foundation on Monday, Trump boasted he has accomplished that goal by spurring a sudden surge in the creation of bipartisan anger and indignation across the country almost immediately after assuming office. The Republican cited numerous reports of a dramatic increase in outrage production since his inauguration.

“I promised to bring manufacturing back to America, and I have already delivered. Big league,” Trump told members of the conservative think tank.

Trump insisted he is solely responsible for the furious increase in fury by creating an environment that engenders the production of outrage.

“There is so much outrage output from my haters, and just as much outrage being produced by my supporters who hate my haters. And all of this tremendous growth in manufacturing is because of me!” Trump explained.

The 45th president also contrasted his ability to almost effortlessly stimulate umbrage production in the country to that of his predecessor.

“You thought you saw outrage manufacturing during (President) Obama’s term. What a lightweight,” Trump said. “You ain’t seen nothing yet!”

Trump concluded his remarks by vowing to continue growing the American outrage sector, resulting in what he said will be a historically high GDP (gross distemper product).

