Chick-fil-A Now Opening on Sundays for Customers Going to Hell

Chick-fil-A has changed its policy regarding its locations not opening on Sundays, the national restaurant chain announced in a press conference earlier today.

“We realized that our popularity spans well past our core supporters,” Chick-fil-A CEO Dan T. Cathy said. “If customers are willing to accept eternal damnation, we should offer a hot, delicious meal with quality ingredients.”

This new option will be available at all Chick-fil-A stores and mall kiosks, with prominent warning signs in place.

“We would hate to see someone accidentally order our food on Sunday,” Cathy said, “so we are taking all the necessary precautions.”

The company’s 2,000-plus locations will offer a limited menu to those willing to burn for all eternity, concentrating on the eatery’s more popular menu items.

To help ensure patrons know the implications of eating Chick-fil-A on the Sabbath, Cathy also noted that restaurant employees will recite a warning just before each customer places an order.

“We will still have the same great food and the same great service,” Cathy explained. “We just won’t serve chicken salad sandwiches. We would hate for someone to forgo heaven for that.”

Before the announcement, Cathy secured a special dispensation from Pope Francis that absolves Chick-fil-A employees from the sin of working on Sundays. This arrangement will require each employee to wear special gloves and not look any customers in the eye, but Cathy insists they will still deliver the fast and friendly service customers have come to expect.

“At first, I was apprehensive about working on Sundays,” said Emily Dint, a Chick-fil-A employee for over two years. “But if the pope is cool with it, it works for me. Plus, they’re paying me an extra dollar an hour. Can’t complain about that.”

News of this new policy has elicited mixed results from the public.

“So, if I order from Chick-fil-A on a Sunday, I should expect never-ending pain and suffering, filled with fire and brimstone, but I can still get a milkshake instead of a Coke. Hmmm, OK,” longtime Chick-fil-A regular Sal Evert said.

Bathrooms will not be made available for these abominations on “the Lord’s day,” Cathy clarified, but customers are more than welcome to help themselves to as many sauces as they need.

“We will also accept gift cards, because someone in their life at least meant well,” he added.

