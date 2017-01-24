GCF: Athlete in You 728×90
El Rio 728×90 map background

YOUR VOICES: Tiger Stadium Broken Into Three Times This Month. What Say You?

Editorial Staff 20 hours ago Your Views

LSU Police are reportedly investigating an unauthorized entry into Tiger Stadium this past weekend, the third such occurrence this month, according to The Advocate. Campus police describe the latest alleged break-in as a “burglary,” while nothing was reported stolen during the previous weekend’s incident. Earlier this month, vandals illegally gained access to Tiger Stadium and inflicted “minimal damage” to the natural-grass football field.

What do you think about this?

“Somehow, this is all Nick Saban’s fault.”

Sarah Keen, underwear inspector

 

 

“This crap didn’t happen when Mike the Tiger was alive.”

Mike Schneider, haberdasher

 

“Has anyone bothered to check Les Miles’ alibi?”

Liz Wright, engraver

 

 

“How the hell can the football team expect to have lockdown cornerbacks if they can’t even lock down Tiger Stadium?”

James Polk, mason

 

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?

Tags

About Editorial Staff

Editorial Staff
A random collection of overqualified, underachieving smartasses.

Check Also

YOUR VOICES: Police Arrested Scores of People Protesting Alton Sterling’s Killing. What Say You?

Nearly 200 people who had taken to streets to protest last week's killing of Alton Sterling by BRPD were arrested. What do you think about this?

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017 The Red Shtick, All Rights Reserved