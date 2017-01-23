GUEST COLUMN: “We Have Plans” – U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy

Republicans have plans. Plans to replace Obamacare. So, so many plans to replace Obamacare. Plans that are better than Obamacare. Way, way, way better plans.

Yes, we have plans. Lots of them. And they are so very good.

We have so many plans, the P, L, A, and N keys on our keyboards are worn out. We have plans to replace them, too. Just like we have plans to replace Obamacare. So many very good plans.

And they are all better than Obamacare. Waaaaaaaaaay better plans than Obamacare. We will enact one of these many, many, many far-superior plans before you can turn around and say “They have plans.”

We set out to plan our plans. We made our plans. And now we have those plans. You might say we have a plethora of plans.

Did I mention we have plans? And that they are better than Obamacare? Because they are.

That reminds me: I plan to watch The Three Amigos again. Good movie. Almost as good as all the plans we have.

Of course, we planned on having all these plans sooner. Those plans didn’t pan out. But we have those plans now.

Maybe if we had had some sort of plan to start with. A plan that we could have planned our plans around. An awesome plan like the plans we have planned. That may have helped us plan our plans sooner.

But we still have lots and lots of good plans. And you can plan on seeing one of our many, many good plans replace Obamacare, which is not as good a plan as the plan we will replace it with.

I plan on speaking more about our plans.

