“Get Over It! Trump’s Our President,” Insists Founder of “Impeach the Kenyan Muslim Nazi” Website

Americans critical of President Donald Trump need to come to grips with the fact he is the nation’s chief executive, as well as support him and his administration, says a man who launched a website in 2008 calling for the ouster of former President Barack Obama.

Jerry Brooker, who claimed on his site ImpeachTheKenyanMuslimNazi.com that Obama is a sleeper cell terrorist out to destroy the U.S., deems voicing dissent against Trump as unpatriotic whining.

“Get over it! Trump’s our president now!” claimed Brooker, who has employed the hashtag #NotMyPresident no less than 3,000 times in social media posts regarding Obama, whom he still vigorously maintains was born in Kenya. “Suck it up, buttercup! He won fair and square, so deal with it!”

The 42-year-old mechanic with a Facebook cover photo featuring an image of Obama donning a turban and a Hitler-like mustache in front of a swastika insists “all the butthurt, treasonous haters of America” denouncing Trump should either stop disparaging the 45th president and unquestionably back him and his administration, or move to another country.

“That’s the way democracy works. When someone becomes president, everybody puts aside their disagreements with him and gets behind him,” explained the man known for obliquely advocating dozens of times for the assassination of Obama. “It’s time to stop trying to tear down the man who has been elected to run the country and support him so he can do what he promised to do, or get the hell out! He won’t be able to make America great again if people are constantly criticizing him for every little thing he does that they don’t like.”

Following eight years of publishing daily, incendiary blog posts demanding the removal of Obama from office, Brooker now spends much of his time online offering Trump opponents “cheese” to go with their “whine.”

