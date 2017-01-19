The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 213: “Heebies From the GBs”

[Explicit language]

The Family Dinner’s David Vitrano and Mike Honore (who’s pinch-hitting for a presumably deathly ill Sunny Weathers) join Jeremy White at El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, where our host tries desperately not to laugh his dick off for over an hour.

Topics range from bygone “super man” movie moments to things people hide in the emergency room to making movies with already-dead stars. Later, Jeremy brings up a couple of First Amendment issues, which eventually leads the guys to discover the cutting edge of racism.

Theme music by Bob Prattini

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?