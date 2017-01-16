“Folks Need to Stop Freaking Out About Trump,” Says Man Worried About Sharia Law

People alarmed by a Donald Trump presidency are being irrational, insists a man who has repeatedly expressed concern about living under Islamic law in the U.S.

Prairieville resident Tony Collins says he believes it is preposterous for Americans to fret over the damage Trump will potentially do in the White House.

The 42-year-old plant worker also claims Muslims in this country are “hell-bent on replacing the American criminal justice system with Sharia law,” a code of justice based on the Quran.

“Folks need to stop freaking out about Trump,” said Collins, who has shared no less than 80 Facebook posts about the prospect of Sharia being imposed in the U.S. “People saying Donald Trump will destroy America need to chill out.”

Citing the “resiliency of American democracy” and our system of government, Collins went on to call vocal opponents of Trump warning about the existential threat he poses to the American republic and its future “ridiculous,” and their predictions “fearmongering.”

Moments later, he tweeted a link to an article claiming the Democratic Party is plotting to let Islamic terrorists and the Muslim Brotherhood take over America.

