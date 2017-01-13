There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 40: “Game of Death”

[Explicit language]

Two movies titled Game of Death enter, only one will leave (with that title) as Herman “OmegaPrime” Davis, Mike “Regular Name” Honore, and Robert Rau watch a Bruce Lee movie made 4 years after his death — and a Wesley Snipes film made 4 years after his indictment — to determine which deserves to be called Game of Death.

The Bruce Lee movie was not easy to find, probably because everyone involved has to be embarrassed this got made. It’s got 12 minutes of actual Bruce Lee footage, with the rest made up of stand-ins and fight scenes from his other movies. The worst part is their explanation on why Bruce looks so weird: He got shot while making a movie (which is how his son Brandon died). But luckily Dailymotion had a copy, and we had to sit thru 90 minutes of boring stuff to watch Bruce Lee fight Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

But the one thing the Bruce Lee film has going for it is the title, because the Wesley Snipes film does not. Starring Ernie Hudson, Zoë Bell, and Robert Davi, this “Die Hard in a Hospital” is told as a flashback at a church to a priest. Like most action films, it’s not fully constructed, meaning there’s plenty of stupid things done in order to get to a somewhat satisfying conclusion. Wesley Snipes shows hints of what kind of action star he was, but he is slowly employing more of the Steven Seagal method of fighting.

Will Wesley Snipes’ mediocre movie hold up against a Bruce Lee film that should have never seen the light of day? Listen if you dare.

Do you have an idea or even want to join the “There Can Be Only One” gang at their next viewing party? Email Robert Rau with your movie suggestion, the days you’re free to watch, and how much beer you can bring.

