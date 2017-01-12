The Red Shtick Podcast, Episode 212: “I Lost My Dick in the Flood”

[Explicit language]
An audibly ill Evan Rabalais brings his germs to El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, where he joins Sunny Weathers and Jeremy White for an episode that gets interrupted by a parental phone call.
When one of our hosts isn’t on the phone with his dad, the guys talk about young women who made less-than-thoughtful decisions, and Evan shares his experience of dealing with hecklers, including a homeless one. The show wraps up with the obligatory MMA discussion.
Theme music by Bob Prattini