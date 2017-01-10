LSU Men’s Basketball Coach Johnny Jones Declares for the NBA Draft

The LSU men’s basketball program has taken another hit as its head coach of five years has entered his name in the 2017 NBA Draft.

“I feel I’ve given everything I can to this program,” Jones said in a press conference earlier today, “and now it’s time for me to look at the next stage in my career. I thank (LSU Athletic Director) Joe Alleva for the opportunity, but it is time for me to move on.”

This year hasn’t been easy for the Tigers, especially with the loss of last year’s No. 1 pick, Ben Simmons. But Jones said he feels the experience has been positive.

“I had the privilege of coaching the top player in the nation,” Jones said, “and after spending a year with me and the LSU staff, his NBA potential was not affected.”

“Sure, I don’t expect to be picked first overall, but I’ll be happy with whatever opportunity I get. I wonder if the Warriors need someone,” Jones said, presumably to himself.

This was an unexpected move, primarily because most people who declare for the draft wait until the end of the season to do so and are players. However, Jones likes his prospects.

Sources have reported Jones has been in talks with hip-hop mogul Jay-Z’s Roc Nation agency, which Jones’ current agent, Greg Himman, finds quite disappointing.

“I got him a million dollars to coach. What more does he want?” Himman asked.

Many insiders have noted Jones has been totally focused on coaching his team, which may explain the rocky start to the season. During this past Saturday’s loss to Mississippi State, Jones was spotted doodling his name under the Golden State Logo, as well as a picture of himself hugging Warriors all-pro guard Stephen Curry in front of a rainbow.

When reached for comment, Alleva seemed to be in high spirits.

“Oh, great,” Alleva said. “Well, go ahead and leave. We didn’t want you here anyway. I’m not crying; you’re crying.”

When asked if an interim coach has been appointed, Alleva replied, “Some guy last night at Walk-On’s said he’d do it. Saved me a lot of trouble.”

