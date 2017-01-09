SPHINCTER SPOTLIGHT: The Guy Trying to Ruin Doug Welborn’s Birthdays With a Lawsuit

Somebody needs to tell Wilton Roy Davis that there are two things people don’t like: snitches and party poopers, and he’s being both with a lawsuit he filed last month, as reported by The Advocate.

The longtime East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court employee claims in a suit filed in 19th Judicial District Court that his old boss, Clerk of Court Doug Welborn, forced him to retire at the age of 62 in January last year, just months after he was chastised for failing to sell tickets to a fundraiser for Welborn’s 2015 re-election campaign. Sorry, but everybody knows the key to keeping one’s cushy job is to help the boss keep his.

Besides, if a Clerk of Court employee of over 20 years can’t even peddle tickets to a political fundraiser, how does he expect to prove his worth to Doug Welborn? By being a productive and reliable worker, strictly with regard to his “official” duties as a Clerk of Court’s Office employee? What does he think this is? A state with civil service laws?

Who the hell wants to hang out with someone too uptight to just shut up and enjoy an overpriced steak on the taxpayers’ dime?

Apparently so, because Davis not only claims Welborn told him at a 2015 Christmas party that he needed to retire the following week or be fired and have his retirement royally screwed with, but he actually included all that in the lawsuit and insists he’s the victim of age-based harassment and discrimination. It’s almost like he thinks Judge Wilson Fields will be sympathetic to a 62-year-old guy who can’t sell tickets to a fundraiser or something.

In addition to the age discrimination claim, Davis insists he was forced out for raising a stink about office administrators using the Clerk’s Office credit card to pay for expensive meals, like the one he was reportedly instructed to attend at Stroube’s with a group of upper-level employees. Greg Brown, Welborn’s chief deputy clerk, explained to him at the downtown restaurant how the state attorney general said the practice was cool — as long as it was for a meeting — before officially making the meal a meeting, according to Davis’ suit:

“Brown then turned to (Davis) and asked, ‘how are things’ in your department. (Davis) responded, ‘fine.’ Brown then pronounced, see we had a meeting, now let’s eat. Shortly thereafter, (Davis) was not requested to go to lunch with the group.”

Well, no wonder Davis wasn’t asked back! Who the hell wants to hang out with someone too uptight to just shut up and enjoy an overpriced steak on the taxpayers’ dime?

In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if Davis helped The Advocate uncover the $93,000 in charges to the office’s credit card — most of which went toward food ($29,000) and lodging ($46,000), often casino hotel rooms — over a span of five years. After all, that report came out just two months before Welborn allegedly had his little talk to Davis about “retirement.”

Plus, Davis has proven he has absolutely no chill when it comes to kicking it with Welborn on the QT. The guy’s totally put all of Welborn’s business on blast, especially the part about getting some hard-earned cash from his subordinates for his birthday and Christmas every year.

Every August, administrators ponied up $100 cash for Welborn’s special day, while supervisors pitched in $50, and Brown logged all the payments, the suit alleges. And if an employee declined to participate in making it a happy birthday for Welborn, he or she might not be around the office for his next birthday.

The guy’s totally put all of Welborn’s business on blast, especially the part about getting some hard-earned cash from his subordinates for his birthday and Christmas every year.

A similar totally voluntary collection also was conducted for Welborn’s Christmas gift, Davis claims in his suit, in an obvious and lame attempt to ruin his former boss’s future birthdays and Christmases.

Moreover, this jerk is trying to destroy Welborn’s ability to raise campaign funds from the very people who depend on his benevolence — Clerk’s Office workers — according to the suit:

“On one occasion, (Davis) hand-delivered to Welborn a campaign donation (from another worker) in the amount of $250 by check during working hours and as required. Upon tendering the campaign donation, Welborn remarked to (Davis), ‘where’s yours’, to which (Davis) then felt obligated to respond, I will pay tomorrow and (he) did so.”

If anyone should be sued, it’s Davis for being a total buzzkill and a blabbermouth.

