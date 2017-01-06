There Can Be Only One – The Podcast 39: “Mermaid(s)”

[Explicit language]

Two movies titled Mermaid(s) enter, only one will leave (with that title) as Herman “OmegaPrime” Davis and Robert Rau watch last year’s biggest movie in China — and Cher play a pervy mom — to determine which should be called Mermaid(s).

Earning over 550 million worldwide, the latest from Stephen Chow (that guy from Kung Fu Hustle and Shaolin Soccer) was a massive success. But Americans only donated $3 million to that total, so few in the U.S. were even aware of the 12th-highest grossing movie of 2016. It probably has a lot to do with being a slapstick comedy and a heavy environmental piece. Plus, there’s the whole subtitle issue that frustrates many English movie patrons.

Title wise, it does feature tons of mermaids, something lacking from the Cher/Winona Rider dramedy. Robert had seen this one tons of times, but Herman avoided it as a kid because he had friends. Nevertheless, the 1990 movie about a Mom and daughter not seeing eye-to-eye is still an enjoyable movie, if you don’t mind them trying to kill off Christina Ricci near the end of the film. The big issue here is the title. Cher does dress as a mermaid, but that’s just a single mermaid from a title that promises more.

Can a movie expect to be called something plural, when they barely have a singular version? Listen if you dare.

Also, as an added bonus, you get to hear Robert’s top 10 movies, as well as a rap battle between Herman and Rob that is just devastating for everyone involved.

Do you have an idea or even want to join the “There Can Be Only One” gang at their next viewing party? Email Robert Rau with your movie suggestion, the days you’re free to watch, and how much beer you can bring.

Follow The Family Dinner on Twitter @thefamilydinner, and subscribe to the group’s Facebook page.

Show credits:

Director/Producer: Robert Rau



Executive Producer: Jeremy White

What Do You Think Of This Shtick?